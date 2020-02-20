Will we see an Alaska homecoming for 'coach' Mike Cortez this season?

MIKE Cortez attracted some curious stares when he was spotted near the Alaska bench on Wednesday during a recent tune-up game.

Cortez, 39, was present during Alaska’s tune-up game against NLEX in the Phoenix Super Basketball Tourney preseason games at The Upper Deck, watching the game intently in street clothes.

Cortez was the first overall pick of Alaska in 2003 following a stellar collegiate career at La Salle. He played for five years with the Aces before bouncing around to San Miguel, Air21, Barangay Ginebra, Meralco, and Blackwater.

Cortez last played for Blackwater from 2017 to 2019. He no longer has a contract with the Elite after his short-term deal expired, team officials confirmed.

PHOTO: PBA Images

When asked about Cortez’s presence, Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso said the Aces' former star guard was at the game as he is now eyeing a move into the coaching ranks.

“He is just observing,” said Cariaso of his former teammate.

Cortez though could be a welcome addition to the coaching staff of Alaska if the former guard indeed makes the switch. Cariaso’s staff is currently composed of former players including Danny Ildefonso and Anthony Dela Cruz.

A shift to coaching should come naturally for the former Green Archers star, who for so long was considered as one of the most cerebral guards in the league.

Cortez also has a championship experience as a player, winning two titles with La Salle and three in the PBA - two with Alaska and one with San Miguel.