Alaska brings in new import for do-or-die game vs NLEX

APPARENTLY, NLEX won’t be the only team that will be playing with a new import in its quarterfinal against Alaska in the PBA 46th Season Governors’ Cup.

Alaska import update

The seventh-seeded Aces will be parading a new import in their do-or-die clash against the Road Warriors, with Mark Saint Fort taking the place of Olu Ashaolu.

Alaska team governor Dickie Bachmann confirmed Saint Fort arrived last Sunday to take the place of Ashaolu, who has been dealing with injuries.

Incidentally, the third-seeded and twice-to-beat NLEX will also be parading a new import on Wednesday in Cameron Clark, who replaced KJ McDaniels.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

A Bahamas national player based in Wauchula, Florida, Saint Fort last saw action in the Japan B.League second division last year for the Fukushima Firebonds. Saint Fort also played college ball with Savannah State University and Warner University.

The 33-year-old recently played for the Bahamas national team, with Saint Fort playing against Canada last February.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.