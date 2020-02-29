Alaska makes it four tuneup wins in a row with rout of Rain or Shine

ALASKA won over Rain or Shine, 93-83, on Saturday at the Gatorade Hoops Center for another impressive result in a tune-up game in preparation for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup.

Mike DiGregorio had 18 points and Jvee Casio totaled 16 points in another victory by the Aces in a tune-up game.

The Aces have already defeated five-time defending champion San Miguel, Governors’ Cup titlist Barangay Ginebra, and last year’s Philippine Cup runner-up Magnolia in their series of tune-up games.

PHOTO: alaska_aces on instagram

Continue reading below ↓

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

But Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso said victories in the tune-up games are not a reflection of how the Aces will play in the conference proper as they are still in the learning stage in their preparation for the 2020 season.

The Aces jumped to a 34-19 lead at the end of the first quarter but the Elastopainters kept the game close until they were only down by six entering the final canto.