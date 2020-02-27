Alaska adds Ginebra to tuneup victims in solid preseason

ALASKA continued to make strides in its buildup for the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup after defeating Barangay Ginebra in a tune-up game, 101-88, on Thursday at The Upper Deck.

Robbie Herndon had 20 points, while Michael DiGregorio added 16 points for the Aces, who won a day after they defeated last year’s runner-up Magnolia also in lopsided fashion, 113-84.

They also beat five-time defending champion San Miguel, 81-79, last week in the Phoenix Super Basketball Tourney.

But Alaska coach Jeffrey Cariaso doesn’t want to make a big deal out of winning games during tune-ups as his focus is the learning process of the team.

“The guys are excited to play. What’s nice is they are really implementing what we are teaching. For us, it’s just trying to learn and get more experience kaya naman we purposely planned our practice games because we feel that with more games in our belt, the better. That’s the idea,” said Cariaso.

Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

“It’s just preseason,” said Cariaso when told about beating the top contenders during the tune-up games. “We can’t look into it too much. Again, every game is a learning experience more than anything.”