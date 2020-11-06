Alaska atones for Ginebra loss by holding off NorthPort fightback

ALASKA returned to its winning ways while keeping itself in contention for a Top Four spot in the PBA Philippine Cup after defeating NorthPort, 102-94, on Friday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The Aces recovered from a defeat to Barangay Ginebra last Tuesday with a close victory over the Batang Pier.

One of a few teams in the PBA bubble without back-to-back games in two consecutive days, the Aces improved to 6-4, and moved within striking distance of joint leaders TNT, Barangay Ginebra, and Phoenix Super LPG.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Alaska, which led by as many as 14, had to overcome a late rally of NorthPort and the 39-point career effort of Christian Standhardinger, whose team fell to 1-7 despite the prolific effort.

“We are happy with our progression throughout the conference,” said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso. “It’s been a tough 10 games and it’s going to be an even tougher game next Monday to end the eliminations.

"It’s been a roller-coaster ride.”

Abu Tratter and Rodney Brondial were a force inside for the Aces, tallying 16 points each. Brondial finished with a double-double after grabbing 10 rebounds.

Alaska began the game strong by opening a 23-9 lead, the biggest in the match. Although NorthPort recovered, Tratter and Brondial led a 14-2 run that pushed the lead back to 11 points, 59-46 in the third period.

Continue reading below ↓

Brondial once again stepped up midway through the fourth quarter, scoring six points in an 8-0 run that gave Alaska a 90-76 lead.

Jeron Teng contributed 14 points, eight rebounds, and six assists while Robbie Herndon chipped in 13 points for Alaska, which has now won six of its last eight games after an 0-2 start in the bubble.

The scores:

Alaska 102 – Tratter 16, Brondial 16, Teng 14, Herndon 13, Ahanmisi 11, Manuel 11, DiGregorio 6, Ebona 6, Casio 6, Galliguez 3, Ayaay 0, Publico 0, Andrada 0.

NorthPort 94 – Standhardinger 39, Lanete 11, Nabong 11, Taha 10, Elorde 9, Ferrer 8, Subido 3, Cruz 3, Manganti 0, Revilla 0, Guinto 0.

Quarters: 27-18; 45-40; 69-65; 102-94.