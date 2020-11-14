No concussion but Galliguez needs 20 stitches to close cut above eye

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Abel Galliguez is back at the Quest Hotel after being discharged from The Medical City late Saturday night following a dangerous fall he suffered in Alaska’s PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals game against TnT Tropang Giga.

The stocky guard suffered a deep gash just above his left eye that needed 20 stitches to close, which fortunately, was the only injury he suffered after a mid-air collision with TnT sophomore Ray Parks in the fourth quarter of their game at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

“I have 20 stitches of two layers under my eyelid. But the good news was that there’s no fracture,” said Galliguez, who was accompanied by Alaska’s long-time medical staff led by Dr. Facundo Sun and trainer Gus Vargas. “Everything was checked and it's OK.”

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Yeah, he should be ok,” said Sun. “Except for that deep laceration in the eyebrow that required 20 stitches. It was about 2.5 inches. It’s deep and it has several layers.”

Galliguez was immediately rushed to the hospital following the incident where he underwent CT scan and MRI tests.

“We were more worried about a fracture,” added Sun. “(But) all cleared naman. No fracture and that’s a good sign.”

Galliguez also wears a neck brace and a bandage to protect the cut above his eye.

Sun said Galliguez is good to go along with the rest of the Aces, who were eliminated by the Tropang Giga following a 104-83 win earlier.