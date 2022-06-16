Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Kevin Alas suffers nasal fracture after collision in practice

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Kevin Alas NLEX mask
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    ANTIPOLO – Kevin Alas wore a protective mask in NLEX’s game against defending PBA Philippine Cup champion TNT on Thursday after suffering a nasal fracture.

    Alas hurt his nose following a collision with teammate Paul Varilla in practice.

    But the NLEX starting point guard opted to suit up opposite the Tropang Giga as the Road Warriors try to bounce back from a 100-92 loss to San Miguel last week.

    At the break, Alas had two points and five rebounds as the Road Warriors trail the Tropang Giga, 45-52.

    But he played better in the second half, scoring 11 points in the fourth quarter to lead an NLEX comeback from 12 points down to turn back the Tropang Giga, 90-89.

    Alas also added seven rebounds and six assists in the win that gave the Road Warriors a 2-1 record.

    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

