Kevin Alas hopes no fracture on nose after accidental Castro hit

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Kevin Alas hopes he won't pay a huge price for NLEX’s rousing 109-98 win over previously unbeaten TnT Tropang Giga in their PBA Philippine Cup bubble showdown on Thursday night.

Alas is keeping his fingers crossed that he didn’t suffer a fracture on his nose following an accidental hit by TnT guard Jayson Castro late in the opening half of the highly-emotional encounter.

The 28-year-old Alas said doctors will check on his condition on Friday morning and, if needed, will undergo an MRI procedure.

“Hindi ko pa alam. Sana wala naman,” added the NLEX team captain, who topscored with 24 points to go along with six rebounds, two assists, and three steals in the Road Warriors second win in seven games.

“Ayaw kasing tumigil nang dugo nung una. Buti na-ampat naman ng mga PT namin.”

Initially, coach Yeng Guiao thought Alas would not be able to return and play. But the young guard willed himself back.

He scored 16 points after the break, including 11 in the final quarter to help the Road Warriors turned back a spirited comeback by the Tropang Giga down the stretch.

“We badly need this win kaya mahalaga talagang nakalaro,” said the former Letran standout.