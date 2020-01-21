Alas hopeful Abueva will be reinstated in time for new PBA season

PHOENIX Pulse coach Louie Alas is hopeful that Calvin Abueva will be reinstated in time to play in the PBA next season.

Abueva has been joining Phoenix practices for months now, even though he's still suspended indefinitely by the PBA for a number of transgressions including a clothesline hit on TNT import Terrence Jones.

Alas is hoping that Abueva will already be eligible to play come the opening of the 45th season of the PBA on March 1, but he adds Phoenix is staying patient.

“Hopefully,” said Alas. “Kasi for me, it’s more than enough ‘yung ginagawa ni Calvin. I don’t want to compare to anybody pero, I guess, pinakita ni Calvin ‘yung willingness to change and to be remorseful.”

As the team waits for the lifting of the ban, Alas said Abueva continues to show good behavior on and off the court.

“We are still in the process. Calvin, ginagawa niya lahat ng gusto ng PBA. ‘Yng mag-apology, nag-apologize na siya. ‘Yung mga outreach, remorseful siya sa nangyari,” said Alas.

In the end though, Alas recognizes that the final decision still rests in the PBA.

“May mga bagay na sila ang magde-decide kung kailan mare-reinstate. I don’t know when,” said Alas.

For now, Alas said Phoenix is still preparing for the possibility of playing without Abueva. The team acquired Jake Pascual from Alaska in a trade in order to beef up its frontline that also thinned with the retirement of Doug Kramer.

“Hopefully, ma-reinstate si Calvin plus five to seven rebounds ni Jake, that would be a big help,” said Alas.