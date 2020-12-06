Alab standouts Jordan Heading, Andrei Caracut set to join PBA draft

THREE players from San Miguel Alab Pilipinas are joining the upcoming PBA Rookie Draft.

Jordan Heading, Andrei Caracut, and Tzaddy Rangel are set to submit their applications as they seek to make the jump to the pro league.

Alab Pilipinas team owner Charlie Dy confirmed the news to Spin.ph as the resumption of the ASEAN Basketball League season for 2021 remains in limbo.

The Fil-Aussie Heading, 24, is a 6-foot-2 gunner who was a member of the Batang Gilas team in the 2011 Fiba Asia Under-16 Championship in Nha Trang, Vietnam.

He averaged 7.9 points on 36-percent clip from threes, alongside 2.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists last year before the regional tourney was halted because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Caracut, meanwhile, is a 5-foot-11 guard who was the La Salle team captain last UAAP Season 82 and averaged 9.6 points, 4.1 assists, and 3.0 boards in his final year with the Green Archers.

The 24-year-old netted 2.5 points in seven minutes of play as a reserve in his first season with Alab.

Rangel is a 6-foot-7 banger out of National University who played sparingly last season.

The 23-year-old collected 11 points and seven rebounds in his last year as a Bulldog, and was also a reserve big man for Alab this past year.

The three join Fil-Am swingman Jeremiah Gray, who earlier declared his intentions to enter the rookie pool, as they test their luck in the PBA.

