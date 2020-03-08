ABL games shelved after former PBA import quarantined in Singapore

THE debuts of Justin Brownlee and John Fields for San Miguel Alab Pilipinas were derailed anew as the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) postponed games for the next week, and possibly more.

The regional league made the announcement as a precautionary measure to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) threat after former Phoenix import Jameel McKay, who is now with the Slingers, was quarantined in Singapore.

McKay was held by the Singapore immigration upon the Slingers' return from Malaysia after he was identified on the “contact list” of Singapore’s Case 113, as he was on the same Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Singapore with a 42-year-old French national who tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Ministry of Health in Singapore, McKay was placed on quarantine and is under observation for the next two weeks, as well as the rest of the Slingers' players, staff, and personnel.

The Kuala Lumpur Dragons and league personnel who may have had contact with McKay are also being monitored for the next 48 hours for any signs of illness.

Brownlee and Fields were supposed to play their first game in Alab threads on Sunday on the road against Singapore.

Also cancelled was Tuesday's game against the Dragons at the Sta. Rosa Multipurpose Sports Complex in Laguna, which would have been the pair's first home game.

With those two games postponed and to be rescheduled to a later date, Brownlee and Fields are pencilled to play their first Alab game next Sunday at home against Kuala Lumpur.