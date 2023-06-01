Ahanmisi, Mendoza, Laput making the most of PBA on Tour minutes

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados has used the PBA on Tour to develop second stringers, who, in turn, are making the most of the opportunities given them.

Three players who have flourished are Jerrick Ahanmisi, Jed Mendoza, and James Laput. Ahanmisi is averaging 13 points, tied for second in the team with Mark Barroca through two games of the PBA preseason series.

Usually playing behind Paul Lee, Mark Barroca, and Jio Jalalon in the Magnolia backcourt, Mendoza is posting numbers of 11 points and two assists per game.

Also a revelation is Laput, who is taking advantage of the extra minutes with Magnolia playing without Ian Sangalang and Russel Escoto. The big man is averaging 10 points and 11 rebounds through two games.

“Nandoon kami sa stage na we want to develop our players,” said Magnolia coach Chito Victolero. “This is the time na we want James Laput to experience this [and] makuha niya. Also with the other guys like Jed, Jerrick Ahanmisi, we want to develop players para magamit namin sila sa mga future games namin.”

Victolero said he hopes that the players will be able to eventually thrive just like Rome Dela Rosa and Aris Dionisio, who have gained spots in the Hotshots' regular rotation.

“’Yan naman ang Magnolia. We developed Aris. We developed Rome. And then right now, nasa stage kami na we want to develop James, Jerrick, David (Murrell), and Jed,” said Victolero.

So far, Victolero said he is satisfied with the performance of the second and third stringers especially during the end game. Ahanmisi, Mendoza, and Laput all saw action in the final moments of their 99-95 win over Converge.

“I’m very satisfied doon sa preparation namin sa practice. Sabi ko nga, ang goal namin is to build chemistry at ‘yung ginagawa namin sa practice sa individual at sa progression ng players namin. So far, nagagawa namin ‘yung mga maliliit na bagay lalo na sa dulo like ‘yung screen and timing,” said Victolero.