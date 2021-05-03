Ahanmisi, Magnolia yet to agree on contract terms two months after draft

AFTER Mikey Williams and TnT, it’s now Jerrick Ahanmisi and Magnolia which are having disparity as far as contract negotiations are concern.

Almost two months since the Rookie Draft, the Fil-Am freshman and the Hotshots management have yet to reach a common ground that will finally have the 24-year-old gunner come on board for the team.

Both parties remained silent regarding the negotiations, but SPIN.ph learned from sources privy to the talks that Ahanmisi got an offer that was lower than the contract his side was expecting.

‘Low balling,’ was how one source described the bargaining on the table.

Magnolia team manager Alvin Patrimonio has yet to reply to text messages as of posting time.

The haggling between Magnolia and Ahanmisi’s camp comes in the heels of a similar contract tiff between Williams, the No. 4 overall pick, and the Tropang Giga which only reached a conclusion last week after negotiations dragged for more than a month.

The 28-year-old Williams eventually signed a two-year, max deal with TnT.

As things stand now, the younger brother of Alaska guard Maverick Ahanmisi is the only remaining Top 10 pick who has yet to be signed to a contract or at least, agreed in principle with the offer made by the ballclub that drafted him.

The wingman out of Adamson, who coach Chito Victolero described as the best shooter in the Class of 2020, was picked No. 10 overall by the Hotshots.

But even if Ahanmisi gets to sign a contract, he won't be receiving his first paycheck in a while as per a recent PBA ruling. Rookies won’t be getting paid by their respective ballclubs until all teams begin their scrimmages.

The league is looking at a mid-June kickoff, with hopes of teams finally starting their 5-on-5 training in Batangas and other areas where quarantine protocols are a bit lax.

Still, nothing beats having possession a signed sheet of paper for one’s security.

