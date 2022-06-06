Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Maverick Ahanmisi, Converge finally agree on contract

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    Maverick Ahanmisi Converge contract signing
    Maverick Ahanmisi is offically a FiberXer.
    PHOTO: PBA Images | ConvergeFiberXersOfficial on Facebook

    SOON after arriving in the country, Maverick Ahanmisi immediately came to terms with new team Converge.

    Maverick Ahanmisi Converge contract signing

    Ahanmisi signed a new contract with the FiberXers and meant the 14th player in the team’s roster for the Philippine Cup.

    Assistant team manager Dickie Bachmann and Ahanmisi’s US-based adviser Teddy Archer both confirmed the signing made on Monday, but no details of the contract were made available.

    Ahanmisi already showed up at Converge’s first game in Asia’s pioneering pro league on Sunday, but just watched the action on the bench as the FiberXers dropped a 79-77 heartbreaker against Rain or Shine in a game they led by as many as seven points with five minutes to play.

      The no.3 pick overall in the 2015 draft coming on board assures the FiberXers a backcourt stability where they obviously struggled during their first game against the Elasto Painters.

      The signing of the 30-year-old Ahanmisi also comes hours apart after Converge completed a sign and trade deal with Fil-Am Robie Herndon, who was dealt to San Miguel on Monday after agreeing to a one-year contract.

      The Beermen game their 2023 and 2024 second round picks to acquire the 6-foot-2 Vallejo, California native.

