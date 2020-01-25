Agent explains why Sol Mercado hasn't reported to Phoenix practice

THE camp of Sol Mercado clarified he has not been showing up in practice upon the instructions of Phoenix Pulse, which is still finalizing their plans on their newly-acquired player from NorthPort.

Mercado’s agent Charlie Dy made the clarification following reports of his absence with the Fuel Masters in practice a week after the trade was consummated.

Dy said it was Phoenix Pulse which asked the veteran not to appear in practice until management came into a decision with regards to his status.

“He was instructed not to report first for practice until ma-settle nila ‘yung composition ng team nila,” said Dy on Saturday.

Mercado was traded by NorthPort to Phoenix Pulse recently for LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra, but there are rumors that Mercado will eventually not play for the Fuel Masters as they have surplus of guards in the roster.

Recently, Phoenix Pulse has bolstered its line-up with the signing of Brian Heruela, who was acquired from Blackwater for Ron Dennison.

Mercado’s contract has expired for NorthPort, which eventually led to the trade with his rights now with Phoenix.

The 35-year-old was on the move again after he played for four years with Barangay Ginebra. Mercado won two championships with the Gin Kings before he was moved last season to NorthPort in the Stanley Pringle trade.