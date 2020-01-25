Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sat, Jan 25
    PBA

    Agent explains why Sol Mercado hasn't reported to Phoenix practice

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    THE camp of Sol Mercado clarified he has not been showing up in practice upon the instructions of Phoenix Pulse, which is still finalizing their plans on their newly-acquired player from NorthPort.

    Mercado’s agent Charlie Dy made the clarification following reports of his absence with the Fuel Masters in practice a week after the trade was consummated.

    Dy said it was Phoenix Pulse which asked the veteran not to appear in practice until management came into a decision with regards to his status.

    Continue reading below ↓

    “He was instructed not to report first for practice until ma-settle nila ‘yung composition ng team nila,” said Dy on Saturday.

    Mercado was traded by NorthPort to Phoenix Pulse recently for LA Revilla and Rey Guevarra, but there are rumors that Mercado will eventually not play for the Fuel Masters as they have surplus of guards in the roster.

    Recently, Phoenix Pulse has bolstered its line-up with the signing of Brian Heruela, who was acquired from Blackwater for Ron Dennison.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Mercado’s contract has expired for NorthPort, which eventually led to the trade with his rights now with Phoenix.

    The 35-year-old was on the move again after he played for four years with Barangay Ginebra. Mercado won two championships with the Gin Kings before he was moved last season to NorthPort in the Stanley Pringle trade.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Recommended Videos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again