Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Mar 16
    PBA

    After Munzon, Terrafirma picks players with something to prove in Laput, Reverente

    by Reuben Terrado
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | MPBL

    JAMES Laput and Dhon Reverente are joining Joshua Munzon with Terrafirma after being drafted by the Dyip during the PBA Season 46 Draft held on Sunday.

    After cornering Munzon as their number one pick in the regular draft, the Dyip went big by selecting Laput at No. 8, a selection that was part of the CJ Perez transaction with San Miguel, before securing Reverente in the third round.

    Terrafirma also selected Jay Javelosa, Mico Custodio, and Terrence Tumalip in the draft.

    In their next two picks after Munzon, the Dyip got players who have something to prove once they are able to sign a contract in the PBA.

    With the club needing a big man, Terrafirma went with the tallest player in the draft in the 6-foot-10 Laput. The jury is still out on Laput but is taking to heart the hat of being a project in the class.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Despite playing for NCAA Division II school Young Harris College, Laput saw limited exposure in the Philippines after his one-and-done season with La Salle came to an abrupt end due to a concussion.

    Laput, however, gained valuable experience when he played in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 bubble last year.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Despite being an undersized 6-foot forward, Reverente could be an asset for Terrafirma as far as playing with a chip on his shoulder is concerned. A product of Philippine Merchant Marine Institute in Las Piñas, Reverente made his way up to the MPBL where he put up double-double numbers in points and rebounds for Pasay in the Lakan Season.

      Reverente is also an enlisted personnel with the Philippine Navy during the pandemic.
      ___

      For more PBA updates, click here.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | MPBL

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again