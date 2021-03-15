After Munzon, Terrafirma picks players with something to prove in Laput, Reverente

JAMES Laput and Dhon Reverente are joining Joshua Munzon with Terrafirma after being drafted by the Dyip during the PBA Season 46 Draft held on Sunday.

After cornering Munzon as their number one pick in the regular draft, the Dyip went big by selecting Laput at No. 8, a selection that was part of the CJ Perez transaction with San Miguel, before securing Reverente in the third round.

Terrafirma also selected Jay Javelosa, Mico Custodio, and Terrence Tumalip in the draft.

In their next two picks after Munzon, the Dyip got players who have something to prove once they are able to sign a contract in the PBA.

With the club needing a big man, Terrafirma went with the tallest player in the draft in the 6-foot-10 Laput. The jury is still out on Laput but is taking to heart the hat of being a project in the class.

Despite playing for NCAA Division II school Young Harris College, Laput saw limited exposure in the Philippines after his one-and-done season with La Salle came to an abrupt end due to a concussion.

Laput, however, gained valuable experience when he played in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 bubble last year.

Despite being an undersized 6-foot forward, Reverente could be an asset for Terrafirma as far as playing with a chip on his shoulder is concerned. A product of Philippine Merchant Marine Institute in Las Piñas, Reverente made his way up to the MPBL where he put up double-double numbers in points and rebounds for Pasay in the Lakan Season.

Reverente is also an enlisted personnel with the Philippine Navy during the pandemic.

