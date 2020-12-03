COLUMN: After imploding in Game 2, TNT has effectively blown its title shot

CHICAGO - Bilog ang bola, so says and old adage.

So long as the basketball is shaped round, history has shown that no one really knows for sure how a series ends.

Thus, I am willing to accept that TNT can still somehow overcome an 0-2 Finals deficit against Ginebra. But the embrace is loose, lukewarm.

Because Tropang Giga vomited a winnable Game Two where the Gin Kings were mostly sleepwalking, lost in the thick wilderness of 21 turnovers.

With only five points and three assists, L.A. Tenorio was more of a spectator than facilitator.

Japeth Aguilar labored with six points and five boards and looked like the least, not the beast in the paint.

Before hitting the go-ahead 3 with 30 ticks left, Scottie Thompson was a bricklayer not a gunner, going 0-for-4 from the field.

And TNT, still couldn't seal the deal.

Up 15 in the third quarter. Up by 7 with 4:15 remaining in the fourth quarter. And Roger Pogoy unloaded 38 points on a blistering 5-of-9 fare from 3.

AND THEY SOMEHOW FOUND A WAY TO LOSE.

When you blow so many chances, chances are, something awful blows back in your face. Which is what happened to TNT.

Beaten. Broken.

Meanwhile, the Gin Kings just enhanced their already-legendary reputation as the ultimate comeback kids.

Even after they fell behind 56-41, when their shots were not falling and their turnovers were mounting, the Gins soldiered on. They just kept fighting, defending.

They are, after, all Ginebra. Not Gineb-run.

The Game Two headlines screamed about Thompson's dagger 3. But it was the game-long brilliance of Stanley Pringle that facilitated the wide-open look to complete another story-book come-from-behind victory.

After a 24-point, 7-rebound and 7-assist effort in Game 1, Pringle shifted to another gear in Game Two and finished with 34 points on 10-of-21 shooting, including 5-of-13 from deep.

But the most important stat right now is TNT's mission of needing to win four of the next five games to claim the Philippine Cup cup.

Can they pull off a Ginebra?

Yes it's possible.

But no, it's not probable.

EXTRA SESSION. Down 87-85 with 30 seconds left, I found it interesting that Tropang Giga, coming off a timeout, drew a play that culminated with Jayson Castro hurling a 3 with still 14 seconds left on the shot clock and eight seconds on the game clock.

Even if the goal really was to win it outright instead of trying to tie it with a higher percentage shot closer to the basket, I would have rolled the dice with the hot hand that was attached to Pogoy's.

At that point when he threw the Hail Mary 3, Castro was cold as Baguio, 0-for-5 from long distance.

I am told that Pringle is shy, socially distant even before the pandemic turned the world upside down.

Well, Stan better get started to warm up the party mood. He's about to collect his second PBA championship.