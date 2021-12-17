Vanguardia expects others to step as Blackwater injury woes worsen

BLACKWATER is not making excuses for its long losing woes, but the injury bug only worsened the franchise’s current status in the PBA Governors Cup.

Blackwater injury update

Players are going down one after the other for the Bossing, whose 98-77 rout at the hands of Meralco on Thursday extended the league’s longest losing streak to 22 and the team’s current record in the season-ending meet at 0-3.

Greatly affected by the manpower shortage is the team’s supposedly deadly backcourt as JVee Casio and Baser Amer both hurt their legs the previous outing.

Casio is down with an ankle injury and didn’t see action against the Bolts, while Amer was limited to just three minutes as his movement is hampered by a hurting outer calf muscle.

“Without JVee and Baser ngayon, there’s too much pressure on the other point guards (Val Chauca and Jong Baloria),” noted coach Ariel Vanguardia.

“Without our two point guards, nawala ‘yung running game namin kasi walang nag-facilitator. So from being the no. 1 team in fastbreak, we only scored four (against Meralco).

Outside of Baser and Casio, there are other casualties as well like rookie Joshua Torralba, who will be out for six weeks due to partial MCL/ACL tear, another rookie in Andre Paras (hurting knees), and Kelly Nabong (bone spurs surgery).

“Unfortunately, we have our share of bad luck due to injuries,” said Vanguardia.

Despite Blackwater’s negative status, Vanguardia is keeping a positive attitude.

“Somebody has to step up, and I know there will be someone who will take that challenge,” said the Bossing coach.

