After 3x3 stint, Serrano hopes to get drafted by Ginebra for 5-on-5 team

AS the main man of Barangay Ginebra’s 3x3 team, Encho Serrano was vocal enough about his wish of ending up with the Kings’ 5-on-5 team now that he made himself available in the coming PBA Rookie Draft.

Encho Serrano on playing for Ginebra

“Siyempre, dream team ko yan,” he said.

But his tempering expectations on being taken by the league’s most popular franchise in the draft, saying he leaves everything on what the Lord plans for his career.

“Hindi ako nag-e-expect, masakit mag-expect,” said the 5-foot-11 guard. “Pero naniniwala ako sa plan ni God. Tatrabahuhin mo na lang yun.”

Barangay Ginebra has a first-round pick at no. 8 in the May 15 Rookie Draft.

Serrano resuscitated Ginebra’s 3x3 campaign when he was signed by the Kings starting the second conference.

The Kings reached the finals for the first time in Leg 2, but settled for the runner-up honor after losing to sister-team San Miguel, 21-15.

During the grand finals, they beat TNT Tropang Giga, 21-16, to cop third place and the P100,000 prize money that went with it.

Serrano said the 3x3 stint was a perfect preparation for him and the rest of the players going to Asia’s pioneering pro league.

“Malaking tulong sa akin ito siyempre, nasa PBA 3x3 ako,” he said.

Incidentally, three of his Ginebra teammates in Jollo Go, Jayson David, and Mark Dyke have also applied for the draft.

“Kaya malaking bagay pa rin ito kasi maraming magpapa-draft. Bale apat nga kaming magpapa-draft sa team,” he said. “So sabi ko sa kanila, simulan na natin dito (3x3), dapat ipakita natin na ready na tayo.”

Serrano said even after the end of the second conference, he kept on personally working out and train every day to keep his playing condition honed under Ginebra 3x3 coach Kirk Collier.

But being with the Ginebra franchise, Serrano also showed his support to its 5-on-5 team especially during the finals of the Governors Cup against Meralco where he regularly watches the game.

The Kings won the best-of-seven series, 4-2, to retain their title.

“Nanonood ako. Game 6, and halos naman every game nanonood ako,” he said.

Serrano shyly said he didn’t celebrate with the rest of the Kings when they won the championship, but sent them his best regards.

“Hindi (ako) naki-celebrate, pero siyempre nag-congrats ako sa mga kuya ko,” he added.

