Adrian Wong, Magnolia agree to two-year contract

ADRIAN Wong has signed a two-year deal with Magnolia, his agency Titan Management Group announced on its social media accounts.
Adrian Wong Magnolia contract
Wong gets the contract after he became a free agent after two seasons with Rain or Shine.
The Ateneo product signed the contract with team manager Alvin Patrimonio and PJ Pilares of TMG.
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos
Continue reading below ↓
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.