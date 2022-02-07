Adrian Wong, Magnolia agree to two-year contract

ADRIAN Wong has signed a two-year deal with Magnolia, his agency Titan Management Group announced on its social media accounts.

Adrian Wong Magnolia contract

Wong gets the contract after he became a free agent after two seasons with Rain or Shine.

The Ateneo product signed the contract with team manager Alvin Patrimonio and PJ Pilares of TMG.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.