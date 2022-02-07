Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    Adrian Wong, Magnolia agree to two-year contract

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    The Hotshots have locked up Adrian Wong.

    ADRIAN Wong has signed a two-year deal with Magnolia, his agency Titan Management Group announced on its social media accounts.

    Wong gets the contract after he became a free agent after two seasons with Rain or Shine.

    The Ateneo product signed the contract with team manager Alvin Patrimonio and PJ Pilares of TMG.

