NLEX taps Adonis Tierra as interim coach

ADONIS Tierra will serve as the interim coach of NLEX until such time that the management finds a permanent replacement for Yeng Guiao.

Adonis Tierra named NLEX interim coach

NLEX team representative Ronald Dulatre said top management led by team governor Rod Franco is in search of a new head coach, a process that they are willing to be patient with.

For now, the Road Warriors will be under the auspices of Tierra, a longtime assistant coach of the squad, even if the coaching search will last during the Commissioner’s Cup.

“We have full trust and confidence with coach Ado being with NLEX for eight years. When we started, from Day One, nandiyan na siya hanggang ngayon. Matagal na rin naman siya,” said Dulatre on Friday after the team’s tune-up game against the Bay Area Dragons.

Dulatre said the search for the next coach is in the level of top management even as names like Meralco assistant coach Luigi Trillo, Gilas Pilipinas assistant coach Jong Uichico, and former UAAP champion coach Eric Altamirano have been mentioned in the coaching search.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“Actually, si Boss Rod lang ang nakakaalam niyan. Sa level ko, wala,” Dulatre said, referring to the names being mentioned. “Although iniinform kami, ina-update kami ni boss, ‘yung sa names, hindi nga namin alam. Nagfo-float lang. Wala pang specific names as of ngayon. All the candidates na nagsesend ng feelers sa management, willing to listen naman si Boss.”

Watch Now

“Siyempre, titignan din niya ‘yung philosophy, ‘yung program. Hindi naman nagmamadali kasi nandiyan naman si coach Adonis,” said Dulatre.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At the moment, Tierra is supervising the practices of NLEX and was the coach when it played a tune-up game against Bay Area for the first time since the coaching change.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Dulatre said Tierra accepted the challenge of management to take over for the meantime.

“’Yun din naman ang sinabi ng management sa kanya last Saturday. Walang specific time period. [Sabi ng management}, you are the interim and he accepted it. Nung nagsalita kami with the team, he accepted the challenge without any specific period kung kailan ‘yun.”

“We don’t want to rush things. May process din naman ‘yun,” said Dulatre.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.