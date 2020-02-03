Add Gryann Mendoza to surplus of guards fighting for TNT spots

GRYANN Mendoza became the latest addition to a surplus of TNT guards vying for a roster spot with the KaTropa in the coming PBA season.

Mendoza has been practicing and playing tune-up games with the KaTropa, joining a cast of new players, mostly guards, that the ballclub has accumulated.

The 6-foot-1 shooting guard joins new acquisitions Simon Enciso, Kib Montalbo, Ed Daquioag, Jjay Alejandro, and Val Chuaca in the TNT pool.

Mendoza has been with Magnolia since 2016 when the Hotshots picked up the undrafted guard out of Far Eastern University.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The 29-year-old former Tamaraw has largely seen limited minutes. He last saw action in 2018 where he played 15 games and averaged only 2.5 points per outing.

However, he has made quite a first impression with TNT active consultant Mark Dickel.

“We played Gryann in a practice game with Magnolia. I thought he was really good,” said Dickel.