Adamson hotshot Jerrick Ahanmisi says he's entering next PBA draft

JERRICK Ahanmisi is entering the next PBA Rookie Draft.

The brother of Alaska guard Maverick shared his decision to Spin.ph, taking a big leap as he foregoes his final year of eligibility with the Adamson Falcons in the UAAP.

"I will be joining the PBA Draft in March," he said in a short chat.

Ahanmisi, 22, is one of the best shooters in the collegiate level today. The 6-foot-2 sniper averaged 13.1 points on 29-percent shooting from threes last UAAP Season 82, alongside 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

His effort, however, went for naught as the Soaring Falcons bowed out of the Final Four and only mustered a 4-10 record last season.