Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Dec 11
    PBA

    Adamson hotshot Jerrick Ahanmisi says he's entering next PBA draft

    by randolph b. leongson
    Just now
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    JERRICK Ahanmisi is entering the next PBA Rookie Draft.

    The brother of Alaska guard Maverick shared his decision to Spin.ph, taking a big leap as he foregoes his final year of eligibility with the Adamson Falcons in the UAAP.

    "I will be joining the PBA Draft in March," he said in a short chat.

    Ahanmisi, 22, is one of the best shooters in the collegiate level today. The 6-foot-2 sniper averaged 13.1 points on 29-percent shooting from threes last UAAP Season 82, alongside 3.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

    His effort, however, went for naught as the Soaring Falcons bowed out of the Final Four and only mustered a 4-10 record last season.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos
    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again