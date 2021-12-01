ACL injury fears for top PBA rookie prospect Jeremiah Gray

TOP rookie prospect Jeremiah Gray is out for the entire PBA 3x3 campaign after suffering an ACL injury in the recently concluded Leg 3 of the maiden tournament.

The 6-foot-5 Fil-Am went out of the pool play last Wednesday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig after twisting his left knee upon landing during the Tropang Giga's game against Limitless Appmasters.

TNT management has yet to release an official statement on the matter and Tropang Giga 3x3's team team under coach Mau Belen has not spoken about the matter.

But SPIN.ph learned from sources that Gray will have to undergo surgery for the ACL tear, dealing a blow to the Tropang Giga's campaign in the 3x3 event.

Worse, the injury dampens Gray's plans for the next PBA draft, where he is expected to be in the Top Three.

