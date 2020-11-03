Alaska needs to be 'almost perfect' to beat Ginebra, says Cariaso

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Beating Barangay Ginebra means playing consistently for 48 full minutes.

Unfortunately, Alaska failed to do that.

The Aces failed to sustain a fiery first half against the Kings and paid dearly for it, dropping an 87-81 decision in their PBA Philippine Cup encounter on Tuesday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Coach Jeff Cariaso was quick to establish where the team went wrong.

“When you play Ginebra you have to be good, you have to be almost perfect with your details. They’re such a veteran team, they know how to win, they’ve been to so many finals, and they have a great coach. So you have to be pretty much at the top of your game,” Cariaso acknowledged following Alaska’s fourth loss in nine outings.

“I think we played a good first half, but didn’t play a very good second half to deserve to win. I felt like there’s a lot of things on our end to be better and to clean up to beat them.”

The Aces took the initiative early and led by as many as 29-16 early in the second period as Vic Manuel, Mike Digregorio, and Jeron Teng took charge for the team.

But they came out flat in the second half when the Kings made their move behind Japeth Aguilar, Aljon Mariano, and Scottie Thompson to turn the tables on the Aces and take a 61-52 lead late in the third.

Alaska battled back and took the lead for the last time at 77-75 before Stanley Pringle took matters into his own hands for the Kings down the stretch.

Following the loss, the Aces fell to a 5-4 slate with two games left in their schedule, but still in strong contention of vying for a berth in the playoffs. Alaska’s last two games will be against NorthPort (Nov. 6), and NLEX (Nov. 9).

Cariaso likes Alaska’s chances as long the Aces will play consistent basketball.

“We have two games that if we’re focused and take care of [things], I think we’ll be OK,” he said.