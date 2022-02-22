Yousef Taha back from US to give streaking Alaska a timely boost

STREAKING Alaska gets added height and ceiling with Yousef Taha reactivated in time for its Wednesday showdown against NLEX in the PBA Governors Cup.

The 6-foot-8 Taha was previously relegated to the injury/reserved list prior to the restart of the conference two weeks ago.

But the Aces listed him back in the active roster in lieu of Taylor Brown as they battle the Road Warriors in the first game of a doubleheader at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

"He arrived Sunday morning from the US," said Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso. "We're happy to have him back."

Until being relegated in the injury list, Taha was averaging 5.4 points and 2.8 rebounds through five games.

Added size for Aces

His presence in the middle gives Alaska an even taller frontcourt behind Abu Tratter, rookie Ben Adamos, veteran Bryan Faundo, and import Ola Ashaolu.

Alaska has been on a two-game winning streak since management announced last week the franchise will be bidding the league goodbye at the end of the season.

The Aces turned back Rain or Shine, 80-74, before pulling off a stunning 102-97 win over Terrafirma in a game where they trailed by as many as 20 points.

Alaska is currently in third place with a 5-2 record, barely ahead of NLEX which is at 5-3.

