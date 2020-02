NLEX won over Korea University, 88-78, on Tuesday in a tune-up game at The Upper Deck.

Poy Erram led the Road Warriors with 21 points.

Rookie AC Soberano was also a bright spot for NLEX as he had 12 points, and Jericho Cruz picked up 10 points for the Road Warriors.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

NLEX won over Blackwater in a tune-up game last week.

Korea University and Dankook University are in the country for a series of tune-up games against PBA teams.