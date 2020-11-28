Abueva surprised to end up as top contender for PBA bubble awards

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – Calvin Abueva expressed surprise he emerged second in the latest statistical points race at the end of the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

The Phoenix forward is running second behind new leader Bobby Ray Parks of TnT Tropang Giga, a development ‘The Beast’ said he didn’t expect.

“Hindi ko expect yan,” he said just before leaving the PBA bubble following the ouster of the Fuel Masters in the race for a finals berth.

“Oo (nagulat ako). Wala akong idea, diyan, e.”

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

In 12 games he played the entire conference, the 32-year-old Abueva averaged 15.4 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals for 37.1 sps.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Under previous league criteria, players who missed out playing for his team should at least have suited up in 70 percent out of the total games played by his mother ballclub for the season to become eligible for any year-end awards.

The PBA though, has yet to announce if there will be season awards by the time the bubble tournament is over.

The 32-year-old Abueva sat out the Fuel Masters’ first five games in the bubble owing to the 16-month suspension slapped on him and didn’t suit up in his first outing until Oct. 26 against the NLEX Road Warriors.

It’s the reason why Abueva wasn’t in the initial list of players in the running for the statistical race which the league released shortly after the eliminations.

Continue reading below ↓

But the former NCAA MVP said his attention was more on Phoenix’s campaign to make the finals for the very first time, which unfortunately, came to an end on Friday night when it lost to TnT in their sudden-death match, 91-81.

Abueva had an all-around effort of 23 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in a losing cause for the Fuel Masters.

Continue reading below ↓

The native of Angeles City though, vowed to bounce back by next year when he finally gets to rejoin the Fuel Masters for the entire campaign.

“Basta step-up lang ako and binibigay ko lahat, energy, communication, and effort,” he said. “Kung wala kang effort hindi mo magagawa lahat and kung maganda ang communication mo sa team, mas maganda ang nilalaro mo.”