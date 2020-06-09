A year since ban, Abueva is no closer to being able to play again

PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said Calvin Abueva will remain suspended once the 2020 season of the league resumes.

Marcial said Abueva has yet to complete the requirements laid down by the PBA for the lifting of the indefinite suspension that was slapped on him last year due a run-in with TNT import Terrence Jones and an incident involving Rayray Parks' girlfriend.

The league commissioner said the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that left Luzon and other parts of the country under quarantine stalled the process that Abueva needed to undertake before the ban is lifted.

Marcial suggested that Abueva begin completing the requirements so that he can begin to evaluate on whether to lift the suspension.

“Na-hold dahil sa COVID eh,” said Marcial during Tuesday’s Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Forum. “Siguro dahan-dahan na magagawa niya ‘yung mga requirements namin. The sooner, the better.”

Exactly one year and seven days ago, Abueva got involved in a controversy when the Phoenix star clotheslined Jones during a game between the Fuel Masters and the KaTropa at the Ynares Center in Antipolo City.

Marcial hasn’t made public the requirements that Abueva needs to complete owing to the sensitivity of the matter.

“Kapag natapos niya ‘yung pinag-uusapan namin, may pinapagawa kaming requirements sa kanya. Pagkatapos nun, i-evaluate namin. Diyan ako makakapag-desisyon,” Marcial said.

Although he remains suspended, Marcial already allowed Abueva to practice with Phoenix during the build-up for the 2020 season.