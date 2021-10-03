Abueva not focusing on BPC award as he eyes title with Magnolia

WINNING a first PBA championship in eight years is the main goal for Calvin Abueva.

Winning his first Best Player of the Conference in five years will just be a bonus.

The 33-year-old Magnolia veteran held on to the No. 1 spot in the BPC rankings entering the Philippine Cup semifinals where the Hotshots are again expected to figure prominently as they battle the Meralco Bolts in a best-of-seven series that kicks off Sunday at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

Abueva has accumulated a 36.4 total statistical points, fending off the stiff challenge being made by TnT rookie guard Mikey Williams, who is a close no. 2 with 35.0 sps.

While grateful leading the way for the conference’s top individual honor, the former NCAA MVP from San Sebastian made clear the goal is more of a collective one.

“Ang mindset ko yung makapunta kami ng finals and makuha ang championship,” said Abueva.

Calvin Abueva

PHOTO: PBA Images

“Hindi ko naman hinahabol (BPC award). Sabi ko nga kay coach (Chito Victolero), that’s a bonus pag makuha ko yun.”

Abueva played in the finals a total of five times – all with Alaska – but won just one title during the 2013 Commissioner’s Cup as a rookie.

Three years after, he bagged his first BPC award also in the Commissioner’s Cup when the Aces lost to the Rain or Shine Elasto Painters in the finals.

Now that he’s inching closer to achieving both, it’s clear on Abueva his real priority right in his first season with the Hotshots.

“Yung championship ang pinaka-gusto naming buong team, from the coaching staff, players, utilities. Championship talaga,” he stressed. “Yun ang pinaka-goal namin.”

