Abueva wife to PBA: 'Di pa ba sapat ang parusa na binigay n'yo?'

CALVIN Abueva’s wife Sam aired her disappointment over the suspension of his husband which the PBA has refused to lift.

In a lengthy post on her Instagram account on Wednesday, Sam said she is clueless on why the PBA has not lifted the suspension on the controversial Phoenix Pulse forward which has now dragged on for nine months.

“Gusto ko lang malaman kung ano pa ba ang basehan kung bakit hanggang ngayon, hindi pa rin nakakalaro ang asawa ko. Hindi pa ba sapat ang siyam na buwan para sa parusa na binigay niyo?” wrote Sam, who included a photo of their family in the Instagram post.

Sam’s post came a day after PBA commissioner Willie Marcial said that Abueva will remain suspended pending the completion of the requirements being asked by the league.

Continue reading below ↓

Sam said her sons have been greatly affected by the suspension, adding his husband regretted the actions that led to the ban.

She insisted Calvin has been punished enough.

“Hindi pa ba sapat na lahat na naapektuhan dahil sa pangyayari na ito? Hindi pa ba sapat na pati limang anak namin, naapektuhan sa pangyayari na ‘to. Hindi pa ba sapat na pati pamilya ng asawa ko sa Pampanga nagsasakripisyo para dito?” said Sam.

Sam ended the post with the hashtags #LETcalvinPLAY and #UNLEASHtheBEAST.

Continue reading below ↓

Abueva’s wife is also at a loss as other players have already returned the court after a wrongdoing which, she feels, is more serious than what his husband did.

“Gusto ko lang sana maliwanagan. Sa dami ng nakita ko na pangyayari sa bawat player na may ginawa na hindi sangayon sa inyo na mas malala pa sa nagawa ng asawa ko eh patuloy pa rin nakakapaglaro.

Abueva was suspended indefinitely and fined P70,000 by Marcial in June for two separate incidents that had the 'Beast' committing a clothesline foul on TNT import Terrence Jones and making lewd gestures towards Ray Parks' girlfriend.

The Abuevas later figured in a much-publicized feud on social media. They have since reconciled.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Sam made it clear that she is also thankful of the suspension since Calvin also learned his lesson.

However, Sam said she is at a loss on what more should his husband do in order for the suspension be lifted, adding they haven’t been informed on that matter.

Continue reading below ↓

“Nagpapasalamat din ako sa inyo dahil sa pangyayaring ito, marami talagang natutunan ang asawa ko. Marami siyang mga bagay na nabago lalo na sa pagsasama namin bilang asawa kaya gusto ko lang malaman, ano pa ‘yang sinasabi niyo na pinapagawa niyo sa kanya na kayo ang may alam.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Bakit, wala naman kaming alam sa sinasabi niyong pinapagawa niyo kaya hindi pa matapos tapos ito,” said Sam.

“Sana maintindihan niyo. May lima kaming anak na binubuhay. Hindi naman puwedeng naka-hang lang kami. Hindi namin alam kung saan ito pupunta. Sana ibukas niyo lang sa publiko, sa lahat ng mga fans, sa lahat ng mga taong sumusuporta sa inyo, gumagastos, nag-iipon ng pera para lang bumili at mapanood ang mga iniidolo nila. Karapatan nilang malaman at maging parte ng laban na ‘to,” said Sam.