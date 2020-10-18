Abueva's PBA bubble debut may come vs either TNT, Ginebra or Magnolia

CLARK FREEPORT - Is the long wait finally over for Calvin Abueva?

SPIN.ph learned from multiple sources that the Phoenix forward is primed up for his comeback game after 15 monts of inactivity and will likely suit up for the Fuel Masters in the PBA Philippine Cup within the week.

Abueva's first outing since June of last year could come as early as Monday against TnT Tropang Giga in a showdown between two unbeaten teams and as late as Friday's match against Magnolia.

But a comeback game against Barangay Ginebra on Wednesday will definitely be a fitting blockbuster welcome for the man they call 'The Beast.'

Commissioner Willie Marcial talked to the 32-year-old Abueva last Saturday, but didn't give out any details on what was discussed or what transpired during the meeting.

The visit came three days after Abueva completed the requirements asked from him by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) for the issuance of a new playing license.

Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia however, said management has yet to be notified by the Commissioner's Office regarding the lifting of Abueva's indefinite suspension.

GAB chairman Baham Mitra did confirm that Abueva has already secured a playing license but remains under probation for the next six months.

If ever he gets to play against TnT, it would be a dejavu of sorts for the 32-year-old Abueva, whose suspension stemmed from his last game against the Tropang Giga when he tackled import Terrence Jones that led to his ejection.