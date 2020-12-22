Calvin Abueva re-signed by Phoenix to three-year, P15M max deal

FOR the next three years, Calvin Abueva will continue to ignite the fuel for Phoenix Super LPG.

The reformed eccentric forward was signed to a fresh, three-year max deal by the Fuel Masters on Tuesday following a season that saw Abueva made a successful PBA comeback from a long 16-month suspension.

The P15 million contract was signed by Abueva in the presence of Phoenix board of governor Atty Raymond Zorilla.

Abueva, 32, was reinstated by the PBA midway through the Philippine Cup bubble after more than an almost two-year inactivity following two oncourt shenanigans involving former TnT import Terrence Jones and the girlfried of TnT guard Ray Parks Jr.

After undergoing a series of test and other forms of seminars, Abueva was a changed man on the court as far as his behavior is concerned.

But not his game.

He nearly averaged in triple double in the eliminations by norming 13.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 6.6 assists as he proved to be the energizer he’s always been for the Fuel Masters.

Abueva’s all-around game helped Phoenix made heads turn as the team went deep into the playoffs, where they stretched TnT Tropang Giga to a sudden-death in the fight for a berth in the finals after blowing a 2-1 series lead in the semis.