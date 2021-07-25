Abueva makes impact in Magnolia-Ginebra rivalry game

IT didn’t take long for Magnolia to appreciate all the help Calvin Abueva could provide in its long PBA rivalry against Barangay Ginebra.

The Hotshots got 15 points, nine rebounds, and the usual hustle and energy from "The Beast" as they hacked out an 89-79 victory over the defending champions on Sunday in the first showdown between the two PBA rivals in the PBA 46th season.

Magnolia still went to top guns Paul Lee and Ian Sangalang down the stretch, especially when Ginebra threatened at 77-79 after clawing their way back from a 16-point second half deficit.

But there was no denying the impact Abueva did in his first official game as part of the PBA’s long-standing rivalry.





Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Calvin Abueva

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Kilala naman natin si Calvin, nung naglalaro pa siya sa Alaska, sa Phoenix. Basta naglaro na sa court yan, all-out talaga yung tao,” said Lee.

“Kaya alam natin kung gaano kalaki yung impact na nabibigay niya every game. Magandang dagdag siya sa Manila Classico talaga.”

Lee however, said the big difference Abueva has made to the Hotshots are very obvious not in their rivalry against the Kings, but in the way they have been performing early in the Philippine Cup where the team regained a share of the lead with Rain or Shine after notching a third straight win.

“As of now, sobrang Ok yung pinapakita ni Calvin on and off the court. Lalo na sa court, naibibigay niya yung hinahanap namin,” he said.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.