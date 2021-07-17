Abueva heroics in Magnolia win expected all along, says Topex

CALVIN Abueva coming through for Magnolia in the clutch no longer surprised coach Topex Robinson.

He has seen it with both Alaska and Phoenix before.

It just so happened, he was at the receiving end this time around.

“He’s always been an energy guy for the team that he ever plays with,” said Robinson as he watched ‘The Beast’ dump 26 points, including 17 in the second half, against them in leading the Hotshots to an 80-73 win Saturday night in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Same, old Beast

Abueva added 10 rebounds while shooting 57 percent from the floor in his first game for the Hotshots.

PHOTO: PBA Images

He was held scoreless in the opening quarter, but caught fire midway in the game to show the way in the win that somehow soothed the pain of the Hotshots’ ouster in the hands of the Fuel Masters during the playoffs of the last Philippine Cup bubble.

“That team (Magnolia) is a strong team, a well-coached team, so Calvin is really a big addition to them,” said Robinson of Abueva, who he handled while still a deputy coach at both Alaska and Phoenix, before eventually being promoted as head mentor of the Fuel Masters last season.

Abueva was a big part of Phoenix’s strong run in the playoffs under Robinson during the bubble season, when the team came close to securing a first-ever finals berth in franchise history only to lose against TnT Tropang Giga in their do-or-die semifinals game.

Phoenix management later decided to trade the former NCAA MVP to Magnolia in exchange for guard Chris Banchero.

Robinson admitted missing the toughness and other intangibles Abueva brought to Phoenix, which was in obvious display for the Hotshots during the game.

“We’re gonna miss it (Abueva’s energy). He had I think he has 20 free throws out of the 32 of Magnolia. So that’s what Calvin could bring,” said the Phoenix coach.

Actually, statistics showed Abueva had 15 of the Hotshots’ free throws and converted nine of them.

“But we’re gonna be OK,” said Robinson, who had some pleasant talk with Abueva before and after the game.

