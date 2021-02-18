Nos. 8 and 7 jerseys no longer available for Abueva at Magnolia. Here's why

CALVIN Abueva can no longer wear his signature No. 8 that he wore during his time with Alaska and Phoenix, nor the same jersey number he had in college now that he’s with the Magnolia Hotshots.

Abueva disclosed he may be reverting to No. 7, ditching the No. 8 jersey which he wore while with the Fuel Masters and the Aces and even during his stint with Gilas Pilipinas.

“Baka mag (No.7) na ako,” said the 33-year-old forward from Angeles City when he went live on his Instagram account hours after being traded by the Fuel Masters to the Hotshots for Chris Banchero and draft picks.

Unknown to him, both jersey numbers are no longer available at the Magnolia camp.

Peter June Simon previously wore No. 8 with Magnolia. While the eight-time champion guard already hang up his sneakers last season, management plans to retire his jersey number in a formal ceremony come the PBA 46th season.

Unfortunately for Abueva, even the No. 7 jersey has been retired by the Purefoods franchise in honor of forward Rey Evangelista.

Simon’s jersey number will be the fourth to be retired by the franchise after league icons Alvin Patrimonio, Jerry Codinera, and Evangelista.

The best the 33-year-old pride of Angeles could do is use jersey No. 88 which he also wore during his time with Alaska and Phoenix.