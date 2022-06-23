Abu Tratter could make debut as Converge braces for SMB

ABU Tratter didn’t play on Wednesday but the Converge coach Jeff Cariaso hopes that the newly signed big man will soon play as early as Sunday when the FiberXers face the mighty San Miguel squad.

Abu Tratter nears FiberXers debut

Cariaso said he felt that Tratter was not yet ready for Converge in its win over Terrafirma, having practiced just three times prior to the game. He also practiced on his own the day of the game.

“As much as we want him on the court, he is just not ready. He is not yet game ready,” said Cariaso. “We will see how it goes the next three days because we have a tough game against San Miguel.”

Tratter recently signed a fresh deal with the FiberXers after a stalemate during the negotiations.

Cariaso said Tratter, who averaged 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for Alaska in the 2021 Governors’ Cup, will be a boost to the Converge frontcourt that has gotten younger after picking Justin Arana and Jeo Ambohot in the draft.

“He is going to help us. With guys like David (Murrell) stepping up and doing well, our young bigs doing well, for me, [they are] not to pressured to have to feel like you have to carry the load. Just come in there and be an impact player, be positive and work hard,” said Cariaso.

