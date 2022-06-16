Abu Tratter sees a lot of potential in his new team Converge

ANTIPOLO – Abu Tratter is ready to add size to an alreadt tall and promising frontcourt of Converge.

The 6-foot-5 Tratter finally got to see new frontcourt partners Jeo Ambohot and Justin Arana as the one-time La Salle big man joined the FiberXers on the bench during their PBA Philippine Cup game against Meralco Bolts Thursday night.

Tratter noted the new team isn't lacking in size with the 6-foot-7 Ambohot and 6-foot-5 Arana joined in the frontline by 6-foot-7 sophomore Ben Adamos, who was a former teammate at Alaska.

“They’re strong and they’re willing to learn, that’s the best part. It’s hard to teach kids how to be open-minded. Coming to their rookie season, I think they’re doing well,” said Tratter.

Ambohot, the No. 3 overall pick in the last draft, was the one particularly active for the FiberXers against the Bolts, churning out a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds in a 90-74 loss.

Tratter just arrived in the country on Wednesday and finally agreed on a new deal with Converge after dragging negotiations that ran for almost three months.

He was the last of the former Alaska players to be signed by the FiberXers, who acquired the Aces franchise lock, stock, and barrel.

Despite the loss that sent Converge to a 1-3 record, Tratter sees a huge potential for the team owned by Pampanga billionaire Dennis Uy.

“It’s a young team and I can only imagine when I first started playing basketball in the PBA. There’s a lot to work on, but we have the factors there. I think the team is very young and we’re fairly new with each other. We have five new pieces in there so we have to get well,” he said.

“It’s gonna take a while, but I’m very excited over the fact that there are some good pieces out there as well.”

Tratter will begin practicing with Converge in the coming days, although there’s no guarantee he’ll already be available by the time the team plays its next game against Terrafirma on June 22.

“I’m excited to have my first game but I just got here, so I’m trying to get my feet wet a little bit,” he said. "So I’m not sure yet. It depends on a lot of factors. But you know, I would like to.”

