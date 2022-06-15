Abu Tratter finally signs with Converge after months of negotiations

ABU Tratter has finally signed with Converge, the team announced on its social media account on Wednesday.

Abu Tratter signs with Converge

Details of the contract were not released in the social media post on Twitter, but the signing of Tratter ends months of negotiations between the two parties.

Converge obtained the rights of Tratter following the purchase of the Alaska franchise but was still unsigned by the FiberXers at the start of the 47th season of the PBA.

Before the start of the new season, Converge coach Jeff Cariaso said the focus of the team is preparing with the players who are already on board for the build-up. As such, Tratter missed the first three games of the FiberXers before signing.

Tratter averaged 9.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for Alaska in its final conference in the league during the Governors’ Cup last season.

Prior to the Tratter signing, Maverick Ahanmisi also signed with Converge after a standoff between the two parties.

