Tratter finally on Converge active roster as Teng remains sidelined

CONVERGE activated big man Abu Tratter and could suit up for the team's PBAPhilippine Cup game against San Miguel on Sunday.

The Fil-Am big man missed the FiberXers' first five games while negotiating a new contract with the young franchise.

Tratter arrived in the country two weeks ago and reportedly signed a three-year deal with Converge.

But Tratter didn't immediately play for the team as he needed time to practice first with his new teammates and get acquainted with the new system of coach Jeff Cariaso.

The entry of Tratter gives Converge a quadruple tower with Ben Adamos and rookies Justin Arana and Jeo Ambahot.

Abu Tratter could finally see action after staying on the sidelines early in the conference. PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

Unfortunately for the FiberXers, they will continue to miss main man Jeron Teng, who had been put on the injury list after hurting his hip.

Converge is coming off a 97-84 win over Terrafirma that snapped its two-game skid for a 2-3 record.

The FiberXers will be facing a San Miguel team that is coming off a 75-72 loss against Barangay Ginebra last Friday.

It was the first setback this season for the Beermen, who are tied for second with Blackwater at 3-1.

