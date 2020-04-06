No place to donate like home: Abu Tratter distributes food packs in Siniloan

EVERY little thing counts, and Abu Tratter knew that he couldn't sit and do nothing for his community in the light of this enhanced community quarantine.

The Alaska sophomore has given out food packs to his community in Siniloan, Laguna as his way of helping those in need as the country continues its fight against the global COVID-19 pandemic.

"My family told me that a family in our barangay here had a hard time putting food on the table. That story branched out to more stories as the days went by," he said.

Being a part of a small and intimate community, Tratter just couldn't help but share what he can to those vulnerable families which led to this.

The former Gilas Pilipinas center has now donated to 125 families in Siniloan and was even the one to distribute it, going house-by-house on a tricycle.

"We are a small farming community here in Siniloan relying on markets to earn a living, but due to the high risk of the virus and the enhanced self quarantine, a lot of people can't afford to buy food for their families," the bruiser out of La Salle said. "I just wanted to do my part and help anyone I can in any way I can."

Tratter also hopes that his act could inspire his other players in sharing what they can to their communities, knowing that in this time of crisis, we all have to come together as one.

"It doesn't have to take a lot to contribute and help those around them. No matter how small or big, what matters is that we help," he said.