ABAP awaits official IOC, AIBA announcement on reported qualifier cancellation

A wire report came out about the supposed cancellation of the Asia Oceania Boxing Qualifying event in Wuhan, China due to the outbreak of a new Coronavirus.

Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported the development Wednesday, saying organizers decided to move the event from Wuhan in order to protect the health of the participants, Wuhan being the epicenter of the virus, which causes pneumonia-like symptoms.

The event, a qualifier for this year’s Tokyo Olympics, is set Feb. 3 to 14.

Alliance of Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) secretary-general Ed Picson however, would rather not jump into conclusion until hearing it straight from both the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the AIBA.

“ABAP had not received any communication to this end,” he said, adding the country’s boxing federation would rather wait for the official announcement from the IOC by Thursday.

“I appeal to everyone to please wait for the official announcement from the IOC (Task Force),” Picson said.

Picson earlier wrote the IOC to look into the possibility of holding the two-week tournament to another country following the threat of the mysterious Coronavirus strain.

The ABAP even suggested the Philippines is willing to host the event should it be held at a later date, and ‘should the requirements be feasible.’

Picson mentioned Subic, Baguio, Palawan, the PICC, and newly renovated venues around Manila such as the Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Philsports Arena, and the Ninoy Aquino Stadium as possible venues for the Philippines to host the meet.