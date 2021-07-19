Dylan Ababou banners Platinum Karaoke team in PBA 3x3

PLATINUM Karaoke parades Dylan Ababou, Chris de Chavez, Karl Dehesa and JR Alabanza in the PBA 3x3 tournament.

Anton Altamirano will serve as the head trainer of the team.

"We believe talaga on our players," said team manager Gerber Manahan. "We're fans of the PBA and nakita na natin sila maglaro. So sa 3x3, sigurado tayo na maganda ang ipapakita nila kaya mataas ang expectations namin sa kanila."

Ababou is ranked No. 4 among Filipino players who have played in Fiba 3x3 ranking events, with De Chavez at No. 5, Dehesa No. 6, and Alabanza No. 10. All have represented the country in the international 3x3 stage in the past.

Platinum Karaoke is hopeful that their players' previous success could also translate to the same level of triumph here being one of the guest teams in the PBA 3x3.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Lahat ng companies, dream na makapasok sa PBA. When we're given a chance, wala nang pagdadalawang isip and we said go na agad," said Manahan, with Vismay International Corp., the parent company of Platinum Karaoke, being a partner of the PBA for several years.

Continue reading below ↓

"Maganda ang naging partnership namin with the PBA in terms of marketing, and we've established ourselves as a trusted brand with the league's help."

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Manahan believes that Platinum Karaoke's participation in PBA 3x3 could only serve as a springboard for the company as it seeks to be more involved in sports development in the future.

"We want to reach out to more people with us joining here. Balak din namin to hold tournaments para sa mga barangay and promote sports in the future, so everything just bodes well for us," he said.

"Mahilig talaga sa sports yung management and since nabigyan kami ng pagkakataon ngayon, we're just excited for PBA 3x3 to start."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.