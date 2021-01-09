Aaron Black aims to become lowest draft pick to win top rookie award

AARON Black said his nomination for the Outstanding Rookie award of 2020 is a product of his hardwork as well as his motivation to prove that he belongs in the PBA.

Black is one of the five candidates in the award that will be handed out in lieu of the Rookie of the Year honors in a 2020 season that was compressed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Others vying for the award are Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra, Roosevelt Adams of Terrafirma, Barkley Ebona of Alaska, and Aris Dionisio of Magnolia.

The winners will be known on January 17 when the PBA stages an awards ceremony in a virtual setting.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“Definitely an honor to be considered as one of the better rookies of the bubble,” said Black. “For me, it’s really a credit to my teammates and coaches for putting me in that position.”

The former Ateneo guard, picked in the second round at 18th overall by dad Norman Black for Meralco, stands to become the lowest-drafted player to win a top rookie award.

Larry Fonacier is on record as the lowest draft pick to win the Rookie of the Year award, doing so after being selected 14th in 2005 by Red Bull.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

When told about the fact, Black said hard work trumps draft positions for rookies.

“Even if you are drafted in the third or fourth round, if you work your butt off and you have the opportunity to show what you work for, I think it’s possible,” said Black.

Black admitted being selected in the second round as well as being chosen by no less than his father motivated him even more to work on his game.

Continue reading below ↓

“Definitely, it motivated me,” he said. “Not only that. I knew that there will be a lot of talk about if I belong in the league. It was a double motivation for me to work my hardest to make sure that I did prove that I can play in the league.”

Black averaged 7.18 points, 4.09 rebounds, and 2.09 assists in the elimination round. He was also a vital cog for Meralco’s campaign in the playoffs that ended with a Game 5 loss to Barangay Ginebra in the semifinals.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

The Meralco rookie also said he has not won any major award in his basketball career, except perhaps when he was still very young.

He wants this one.

“I’ll be lying to you if I [say I] don’t want the award," Black said. "If I do get it, it will be a great thing for me."