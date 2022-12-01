Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Aaron Black offers no excuses after Meralco meltdown

    by Gerry Ramos
    A day ago
    Aaron and Norman Black
    NO excuses.

    Aaron Black said there’s no justifying Meralco’s shocking loss to NLEX and its early exit from the PBA Commissioner’s Cup.

    The Meralco guard rued how the Bolts lost an 18-point lead against the Road Warriors in a must-win game on Wednesday night at the Philsports Arena.

    “Kapag lamang ka ng 18 points at halftime, you can’t make any excuses,” he said. “You have no excuse for this.”

    See: NLEX keeps playoff hopes alive, boots Meralco out of contention

    Black of course, was referring to the Bolts’ 57-39 lead at the break against the Road Warriors which they failed to keep. They lost in the end, 91-82.

    It was one frustrating loss as the Bolts were totally eliminated in the running for the last playoff berth.

    Black said the Bolts failed to execute on both ends in the second half, leading to their stunning collapse.

    “Hindi kami nakapag-execute on both ends. Our offense dictated our defense, so hindi kami maka-shoot. Hindi rin kami maka-depensa sa kabila,” said the guard out of Ateneo.

    Despite a stats line of 17 points, six rebounds, and four assists, Black is hard on himself following the loss.

    “It’s on me,” he said. “I have to be better.”

    Black said Meralco is looking to finish its last game in the eliminations against San Miguel on a winning note.

    “We’ll have to finish the game on Friday and then look to rebuild for the next conference to get better,” Black added.

