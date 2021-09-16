Aaron Black injury compounds Meralco power shortage

ALREADY without two of its key players, an injury to Aaron Black compounded Meralco’s manpower shortage.

Last year’s Best Rookie hurt his hand early in the Bolts’ PBA Philippine Cup game against Terrafirma on Thursday and never returned in the team’s 95-83 win at the Don Honorio Ventura State University gym.

Black sustained the injury at the 10-minute mark of the opening quarter and the Bolts just ahead, 4-2. He was taken out of the game and was taken to a hospital for X-rays.

Sigh of relief

The good thing, according to coach Norman Black, is that X-rays showed no break.

“I’m not sure how serious it is. So we’ll figure it out later,” said the veteran mentor. “But at least there’s no broken bones, and hopefully, it will heal as quickly as possible.”

Black, whos is averaging 6.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists this conference, attempted only once before going down with the hand injury.

The incident had the former Ateneo guard joining Chris Newsome and Cliff Hodge, who are still out under the league’s health and safety protocols.

Also in the same boat were members of Black’s coaching staff in Luigi Trillo, Ronnie Magsanoc, and Charles Tiu.

In Black’s absence, back-up guards Anjo Caram, Nards Pinto, and Trevis Jackson did a good job of running the Bolts’ backcourt.

“I’m really happy for Anjo stepping in and playing great for us today. And even the other guards Trevis Jackson and Nards Pinto did a good job in the point guard position,” said Black.

Caram finished with 13 points on 3-of-4 shooting from downtown and had five assists, while Jackson and Pinto combined for nine points, with Pinto adding seven assists and four boards.

“It’s nice to have the next man come up and play well,” added Black.

