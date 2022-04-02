Aaron Black hoping for different ending to a Meralco-Ginebra series

MERALCO will be going up against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup Finals for the fourth time, but this will be the first time that Aaron Black will be part of it.

The sophomore though is aware of the heartbreaks the Bolts had over the years, being the son of head coach Norman Black.

“Pinanood ko lahat ‘yun,” Black said.

The younger Black also had his share of a heartbreaking defeat to Ginebra when his rookie year was rudely cut short in the 2020 PBA semifinal bubble on a late three-pointer by Scottie Thompson.

“It’s tough. Meralco has had a lot of tough series and tough moments with Ginebra. It was tough. That was my rookie year in the bubble and to go home like that,” said Black.

The 25-year-old Black though is pretty sure that those losses will fire up Meralco in another quest to bring home the title at the expense of Ginebra.

“We use it as a motivation. I’m sure everybody on this team remembers that. Hopefully, we take it as motivation for the coming series,” said Black.

Now in the first finals of his PBA career, Black said he is definitely eager to contribute, hoping that his contributions will lead to Meralco finally breaking the Ginebra hex.

“Excited. I know they will have the advantage when it comes to the fans. But we just have to embrace it as a team. We have to come in to the games knowing that they will have that advantage.

"Just come and play our game and once again, it starts with defense. They’re a good defensive team. We are a good defensive team as well. We have to dig in, make sure we know their plays and learn how to stop them,” said Black.

Black played a pivotal role in Meralco's march to the PBA Governors' Cup Finals, scoring 12 of his 16 points in the first half as the Bolts beat Magnolia, 94-81, in the deciding Game Five on Friday night.

The young guard said the win was definitely a team effort as the locals picked up the slack after their import Tony Bishop struggled all game long and only ended up with eight points on 3-of-18 shooting from the field.

“It’s really a team effort today. Our import Tony struggled a little bit today but we picked up the slack. He has been doing it for us the whole conference. It was time for us to do it for him as well,” he said.

“It really started on the defensive end. I think we struggled a little bit tonight in the first half but thankfully, our shots came in the second half,” said Black.

