    Sun, Jul 17
    Aaron Black dedicates clutch performance to late grandmother

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    Aaron Black Meralco vs SMB
    Aaron Black shines bright on a gloomy day for the Black family.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    AARON Black is wholeheartedly dedicating the rest of the PBA season in memory of his late grandmother who passed away in the US over the weekend.

    Aaron Black on grandmother passing

    And the Meralco guard got the ball rolling with a huge 89-86 win by the Bolts over top seed San Miguel Beermen in the PBA Philippine Cup Sunday that formalized the team’s entry in the quarterfinals.

    The young Black finished with 15 points, none more important than the three-point shot he hit with 50 seconds to play that capped a telling 9-1 Meralco run for an 88-83 lead.

    “That was her,” he said of the clutch basket.

    “Gusto kong ide-dedicate hindi lang yung game na ito, but also the rest of the season para sa kanya,” added the son of Meralco coach Norman Black. “Hopefully, she’s with me. I know she wanted to come over and watch the game din. Sayang hindi niya na nagawa.”

    Bessie Black passed away last Friday at the age of 85.

    The third year guard said his grandmother hasn’t seen him play as a pro.

    “At least alam ko nanonood siya up there and I’m happy she’s at peace now,” added Black.

    The young Black said her grandmother managed to watch highlights of his game against Rain or Shine which his father had shown to her.

    “But aside from that wala na masyado,” he said.

    Black is not planning to leave for the US since the Bolts are in the middle of their campaign in the all-Filipino conference.

    “Nag-usap naman na kami ng dad ko. Andun naman siya, andun ang family ko. So I’ll stay here,” added the guard out of Ateneo.

