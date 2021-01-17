Aaron Black becomes lowest draft pick to win PBA top rookie award

AARON Black of Meralco claimed the Outstanding Rookie award for the PBA 45th season during simple rites on Sunday.

Black became the lowest draft pick to earn the league’s best rookie plum as the second-rounder edged top pick Roosevelt Adams of Terrafirma, Arvin Tolentino of Barangay Ginebra, Barkley Ebona of Alaska, and Aris Dionisio of Magnolia.

Selected 18th overall in the 2019 draft, Black proved that he belonged in the league, justifying his father Norman's decision to pick him for Meralco.

The younger Black knew that there will be buzz about him being in the same team as his father at Meralco, but he proved doubters wrong with his showing in the PBA Philippine Cup bubble last year.

The former Ateneo cager delivered quality minutes in his first year with the Bolts, averaging 7.18 points, 4.09 rebounds, and 2.09 assists in the elimination round to earn a place in the team’s main rotation.

Black’s showing helped the Bolts post their best Philippine Cup showing in franchise history, reaching the semifinals and missing a trip to the finals onlu after Scottie Thompson hit a triple in the final seconds of Game Five against Ginebra.