Alvin Abundo is proof that hope springs eternal in PBA draft

SLIM to none. Those are the words that usually describes the chances of a player being signed to a PBA contract who was either picked very late in the rookie draft or went undrafted altogether.

Alvin Abundo is one of a very few who made it to the league after being picked so late.

A seventh-round draft pick at 51st overall back in 2015, the 28-year-old Abundo has become a fixture with the Magnolia Hotshots for four years now - very much a vital part of the lineup despite his limited action on the court.

Before signing for the Hotshots, the PBA career of the former Centro Escolar University standout looked doomed when the 2015 draft that had Mo Tautuaa as the No. 1 selection went on and on without his name being called.

Abundo then was fresh from a championship with Café France in the PBA D-League before he applied for the draft. So he took his seat with the rest of the rookie hopefuls on Draft Day armed with a little bit of optimism.

But excitement slowly turned into sadness as his teammates from that Bakers squad were selected one by one, including first-rounders Maverick Ahanmisi and Josan Nimes, Samboy De Leon and Joseph Sedurifa, without his name being called.

"May kalungkutan ‘yung time na ‘yun,” said Abundo. “’Yung time kasi na ‘yun, kaka-champion lang namin ng D-League. I decided to go to the PBA draft na kasi magandang opportunity kahit papaano nakapag-champion. Kahit papaano, sa sarili ko, mataas expectations ko pero alam ko naman din na hindi naman sobrang ganun.”

“Habang nagsisimula na ‘yung draft, mga kasama ko sa Café France, na-draft na. Nung nakikita ko na parang iilan na lang kami pag tumitingin ako sa likod, nakakalungkot din eh. Siyempre kinakabahan. Sa loob, dying inside kumbaga. Sobrang sakit, sobrang lungkot,” added Abundo.

His name was finally called in the seventh round by Blackwater, although it was small consolation since Abundo knew very well by then that being picked and getting signed were a different matter.

"Nawala ‘yung stress nung kahit papaano natawag na, although sobrang layo na. ‘Yung mga tao, medyo nag-uuwian na eh. Pero at the end of the day, okay pa rin. ‘Yung dream na ma-draft ka, nandoon pa rin.

"Masaya pa rin ako. Masaya pa rin ang family ko. Pero I know [deep] inside na medyo mahihirapan ako dahil sobrang dami namin at sobrang layo ko na,” Abundo said.

Abundo attended Blackwater practices, but had to battle for spots with seven other rookies that included first-rounder Arth Dela Cruz as well as other veterans. Eventually, Abundo was cut, as expected.

“Nalungkot din ako nung time na ‘yun. Nawala rin ‘yung PBA dream ko,” Abundo said.

That setback, however, didn't stop Abundo from dreaming. He returned to Café France in the PBA D-League in 2016, determined more than ever to get noticed by PBA teams.

“Doon ko na talaga binuhos ‘yung time ko na, eto na ‘yung last push ko kasi at that time, may idea na rin ako na nag-iisip na rin na what’s next, what’s my future. Sinabi ko, this year, pupukpukin ko at talagang tatrabahuin ko. Kahit papaano, naka-abot kami sa finals. Nakikita-kita pa rin,” said Abundo.

Abundo finally got the break he was long waiting for when he got a call from the then-Star Hotshots in 2016, shortly after the appointment of Chito Victolero as head coach. He vividly recalled the moment he got an invite to try out for the Hotshots while in the middle of a ‘ligang labas’ stint in Lucena.

Abundo remembered taking a bus back to Manila late in the night immediately after the end of the Lucena game for the morning tryout before making the arduous trip to Lucena in a public bus.

“Nagliligang labas na muna ako para kahit papaano, may extra income. Suddenly, tumawag sa akin si coach Yong Garcia, sinasabi niya na may tryout daw. At that time, nasa Lucena ako ng three days kasi nga may ligang labas. Kakapunta ko lang ng first day, tapos tumawag si coach Yong the next day, may pa-tryout ako sa Purefoods. May commitment din ako sa Lucena ng three days.

“Pagkatapos ng laro, bumalik agad ako ng Maynila. Nagba-bus lang ako. Wala pa akong sasakyan nun. After ko ng ensayo, derecho na naman sa Lucena. Tapos after ng game sa Lucena ng second day, balik na naman sa Maynila,” Abundo said.

His effort paid off as he was signed to a contract by the Hotshots where he worked hard not only to keep his spot in the roster but also be a valuable presence in the team. He was part of the championship team of Magnolia in the 2018 Governors’ Cup, where the Hotshots beat Alaska in the finals.

Although he hardly played during games, Abundo didn't mind. He also made sure to contribute in other ways, beginning in practices.

“Hindi rin talaga ako madalas makita sa court. Tinatawag nga na benchwarmer. Pero ako, kung hindi ka naman makakatulong sa loob, kahit papano, sa labas dapat may ma-contribute ako," he said.

His advice to aspiring players?

"Tingin ko, ‘yun din ang key sa PBA. Talagang dapat marunong ka makisama, marunong ka maki-blend in. Iba-iba ‘yung personalities nila. Be a good teammate kapag nasa team ka. Hindi ka sakit ng ulo. Kung makita ka ng mga coaches at teammates mo, sasabihin sa 'yo, okay ‘yan na may magagawa ka na kahit may impact,” said Abundo.

Abundo’s willingness to help the team in whatever way was highlighted during the recent bubble where he led Magnolia’s bench mob that cheered for the squad in the absence of fans in the Philippine Cup due to the pandemic.

His efforts galvanized the team, helping Magnolia finish the elimination round with a 7-4 win-loss slate before losing to Phoenix Super LPG in the quarterfinals.

The bench mob that did the wave after every Magnolia basket, Abundo said, lifted the spirit of the team and improved the camaraderie.

“Sa bubble kasi, medyo malungkot ang buhay din dun at medyo stressful. First time ko rin malayo sa family. Sabi ko, try kong gumawa ng something na makakapagpasaya sa amin.

"Medyo pressured din kasi sa loob lalo na pag dikdikan ‘yung laban. Dun namin nare-release siguro. ‘Yung mga teammates ko, sobrang game din. Wala nang pakialamanan. Magmukha tayong kung ano-ano, at least na-eenjoy natin ‘yung laro at kahit papaano, makikita natin ‘yung impact sa loob na may something na nangyayari sa ginagawa natin,” said Abundo.

Looking back, the 5-foot-8 Abundo is glad that he never gave up on his PBA dream when things looked bleak.

“Ako nga daw nasa history na pinakamalayo na na-draft na nakapaglaro sa PBA. Usually kasi, mga undrafted eh. Sobrang grateful and blessed lang talaga. Despite sa height ko at sa frame ko, grabe ‘yung blessing at opportunity na binigay ni Lord.

:Sobrang pasasalamat lang talaga ‘yung masasabi ko. Nag-champion pa ako. Kahit papano, puwede mo rin ako matawag na PBA champion,” said Abundo.

Asked what advice to longshots like him who are aspiring to play in the PBA, Abundo said it's to work hard and never give up.

“Basketball naman, hindi rin siya pang habambuhay. IIlan lang talaga ang nabibigyan ng 10 years. Bigyan nila ng timeline ‘yung goal nila," he said.

"At the end of the day, hardwork din talaga. Lahat ng teammates ko, sobrang hardworker. Kahit hindi sila magsalita, makita mo sa ginagawa nila, mae-encourage ka eh. ‘Yung passion nandoon pa rin.”